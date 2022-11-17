.

Man tries to end life by jumping from Mantralaya's sixth floor

A video of a man allegedly trying to end his life by suicide by jumping off the sixth floor of Mantralaya the headquarters of the Maharashtra government in South Mumbai has come to the surface. The incident took place on Thursday. But he landed on the net which covers the open space below which saved his life. The safety net was installed specifically to foil such attempts after similar incidents in the past. Mokashi was brought down from the net by the police and taken to a hospital. The man claimed that his fiance was raped. He claimed that he had written four letters to the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray but no action was taken against the accused.