.

Man thrashes suspected thief, commands dog to bite him Published on: 15 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh): A suspected thief was thrashed by a man in Nellore area on Saturday. Ramesh in a viral video is seen thrashing the suspected thief. He even drags him with his hair and pushes him out of the temple. Ramesh also coiled his pet dog's leash around the accused's neck and threatened to suffocate him to death. He then commanded his dog to bite the accused. Ramesh said that his dog suspected the man was a thief. On the other hand, the victim was seen pleading for help. "I am not a thief, I ran because I was scared of the dog," he is seen saying in the video.