Published on: 54 minutes ago

Despite incessant rainfall across Maharashtra, tourists still continue to visit the Kundamala falls, a popular tourist attraction located in the Maval taluka in the Pune district. One such tourist nearly lost his life after he fell into the stream next to the waterfall. Luckily, a rescue team from the Maval Wildlife Sanctuary had been deployed in the area to ensure the safety of the tourists. The rescue team rushed to the spot and rescued the man. The tourist has been identified as 22-year-old Rohan Kisan Sontake.