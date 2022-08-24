.

Watch: Stranger helps pull out stuck ambulance carrying pregnant woman Published on: 2 hours ago

An ambulance carrying a pregnant woman from the Don Pereva village in the Amgadi area to a hospital got stuck in debris on the road which was then successfully pulled by a car rider passing from there. It is because of the gentleman's help that the woman could be taken to the hospital in time. The car driver named Jagdish Lohani was returning from his friend's house late in the evening when he saw an ambulance stuck on the road in rubbles due to rain. Lohani helped pull out the ambulance with his Thar. The pregnant woman was in deep pain but was reported safe after being carried to the hospital in time.