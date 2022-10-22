.

Kerala man overpowers pet dog that attacked him

Kozhikode: A man overpowered a dog that bit him in Pantheerankavu in Kerala's Kozhikode district on Saturday morning. The man, Abdul Nassar, was going for a morning walk when the dog attacked him. The locals rushed to the rescue of Nassar and tied the dog with ropes. Later, the owner of the dog came to the spot and took it back home. Nassar took treatment at Kozhikode Medical College for the injuries he suffered.