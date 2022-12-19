.

A puppy was run over by a motorist while negotiating a turn on Navlu Colony road in the Ballabhgarh area of Haryana. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera stalled nearby leading to the identification of the culprit and thereby registration of an FIR against accused Rashid Khan. A dog, along with more than three puppies, was standing in the middle of the road. Suddenly an SUV appeared on the scene and while taking a turn one puppy came under the wheel of the vehicle and was crushed to death, while others, including the mother dog, escaped unhurt. When the incident happened the remaining puppies fled the spot. Later, the mother dog came and was found sniffing the body of the puppy. "We registered a case under Section 429 of the IPC (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) against accused Rashid Khan, who belongs to the same colony where the incident happened. The accused has been arrested. The body of the puppy was buried after conducting an autopsy," said a police officer.