Man stuck on coconut tree; rescued Published on: 41 minutes ago

Kottayam: An elderly man who was stuck hanging upside down for more than half an hour from a coconut tree was rescued by emergency forces. The man lost his balance and was trapped on the coconut tree. The locals informed emergency services forces and laid foam mattresses around the tree to save the man if he crashed down. Police said Vikraman, a native of Thalayolaparambu, who got stuck on the tree top did not suffer any injuries and was allowed to go home after a preliminary check at a hospital.