Man dies in hit and run case; cops launch search for vehicle in Bengaluru Published on: 2 hours ago

A man was hit by an unknown vehicle and again was run over by a truck on the main road of Kalyana Nagar in Bengaluru at around 11 pm on Friday. The deceased, who was identified as Bapi Kumar, was hit by an unknown vehicle while crossing the road. He fell unconscious on the road and was run over by a truck, the whole incident was captured in the camera of a car. A case of hit and run has been registered in this regard at Banasawadi traffic police station. Senior police personnel informed that the police are searching for the vehicle.