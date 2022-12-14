.

Man climbs table and dances wildly inside police outpost in UP

A video of a youth dancing to a Bhojpuri song inside the Chhapwa outpost under Nautanwa police station area of the district is going viral on social media. In the video, a young man wearing a red t-shirt can be seen dancing wildly by standing on a table as a Bhojpuri song plays in the background. Surprisingly there was no police present at the police outpost. A few days ago, three CCTV cameras have been installed at the same police outpost under operation 'Trinetra'. Since the video went viral, the police department is being criticized by social media users. However, any official statement from the police department is awaited.