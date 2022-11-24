.

Watch : Man celebrates birthday at crematorium in Thane

A resident of Kalyan town in Maharashtra's Thane district celebrated his birthday in a crematorium to convey a message against blind beliefs and superstitions prevailing in society. Gautam Ratan More, who turned 54 on November 19, hosted a birthday party on Saturday night at the Mohane crematorium where guests were served biryani apart from the cake. Speaking to the media during the event, he said more than 100 guests, including 40 women and children, attended his birthday celebrations. More said he got the inspiration for the event from renowned social worker Sindhutai Sapkal and noted rationalist the late Narendra Dabholkar, who campaigned against blind beliefs, black magic and superstitions. A video of the birthday celebrations with a big banner in the background and cake cutting surfaced on social media on Wednesday.