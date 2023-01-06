.

Man brutally thrashes child in Assam's Golaghat district Published on: 2 hours ago

In a shocking incident in the Golaghat district of Assam, a 10-year-old boy was brutally thrashed by a man. The incident took place in the middle of a market near Merapani police station on Tuesday morning. The 10-year-old boy was brought to Merapani by a businessman named Deepak Das a few months ago who kept him with his family for household work. The whole scene has been captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area. The video shows an angry man pulling the boy out of the gate of a house and brutally thrashing him. The boy was hit on the head with a piece of thick wood and was slapped continuously on his cheek. The man has been identified as Lakshman, a non-Assamese businessman who is originally from Bihar, officials said. The injured child is currently being treated at Merapani hospital. As the video went viral, the locals as well as the netizens demanded a probe into the matter and also to find out the reason for the incident. The victim's parents lodged a complaint with the Merapani police station demanding punishment for the guilty businessman. Earlier, a video of a nurse thrashing two youths in Chhapra district of Bihar went viral. According to official sources, the youths who had come to the hospital for getting a health certificate for a job were taken hostage and thrashed for allegedly clicking photos of nurses. The youths denied the allegation. They claimed that they were capturing improper arrangements in the hospital, so they were beaten up. In the video, a nurse can be seen thrashing the youth with a wooden stick as the youth begs for mercy. When hospital authorities were approached for their response over the matter they refused to make any comment saying they are not aware of the incident. The Civil Surgeon also shrugged it off making the same excuse.