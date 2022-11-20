.

Man brutally thrashes a youth in Jaisalmer, tonsures his head Published on: 10 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A man brutally thrashed a youth and a video of the same went viral on social media. The incident took place in the Jaisalmer district in Rajasthan. In the viral video, a man can be seen punching the victim's face and sometimes kicking him. Later, he shaved his head using a trimer while another man recorded the incident. The victim youth suffered grievous injuries, following the incident victim's family lodged a complaint against the accused at Mohanghar police station in Jaisalmer. However, the reason behind the assault is yet to be ascertained, and the viral video is said to be two days old.