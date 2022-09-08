.

Tit-for-tat! Odisha Man bites Cobra to death after it bites him Published on: 26 minutes ago

Salim Khan, (45), a resident of Odisha's Balasore district, was seen sporting a snake around his neck while he was cycling home. Bewildered, onlookers asked him for his story of wearing a snake for shawl. Salim said he had to bite it after it bit him while he was involved in razing grass in the field. In the video, he is seen offering the dead snake to one of the bikers who refuses it. Then he is seen wearing it around his neck again saying that he has to bury the dead as was his custom.