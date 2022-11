.

Mamata Banerjee plays drums at Bengal Governor's family function in Chennai Published on: 31 minutes ago

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee played the drums at a family function of Bengal governor La Ganesan in Chennai. In the video that is doing rounds on social media, Mamata can be seen greeting drummers with folded hands. She was welcomed by the beats of the drums in Chennai. Soon she joined the drummers and went on to play the drum, syncing with the beat.