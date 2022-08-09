.

Maharashtra: Three people missing after accident amid heavy floods in Amravati Published on: 4 hours ago

Three people on board a tractor got washed away amid heavy rains in the Nandgaon Khadeshwar area of the Amravati district on Monday. The accident was caused because of unpredictably high levels of flood water and the weak bridge in the area. The tractor, which was carrying a total of 5 people, lost balance while crossing the overflooded bridge and fell into the Bembla river at around 7 pm on Monday. Two of the five people survived the mishap while three are still missing. The survivors were identified as Akshay Ramteke and Narayan Parteki, both of whom are residents of Palasamandal. The missing persons have been identified as Surendra Dongre, Seshrao Chawke and Maroti Chawke. The local police have taken cognisance of the matter, while rescue operation teams have also reached the spot to find the missing people. The river is being thoroughly searched for the three missing persons. The district has been experiencing continuous, heavy rainfall for the past three days with floodlike situations in most of its parts.