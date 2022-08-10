.

Maharashtra: Sai Baba devotee donates gold flute worth 5 lakh rupees Published on: 42 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Rishabh Lohia, a staunch Sai Baba devotee from New Delhi, came to Shirdi with his family on Tuesday and made a gracious donation of a gold flute weighing 100 grams. The exact cost of the gold flute is four lakh 85 thousand 757 rupees and it has two gold chains dangling at the end of the flute. Rishabh's family believes that Sai Baba is an incarnation of Lord Krishna and so they donated a flute, Lord Krishna's one of the most prized possessions ahead of Krishna Janmashtami. Sai Baba lived in a mosque in Shirdi and preached equality of all religions and called the mosque Darakamai. Therefore, many devotees see Sai Baba as Lord Krishna. In the last two years, devotees could not come to Shirdi due to Covid. Likewise, many devotees could not visit Shirdi. But now that the restrictions are lifted, devotees are coming in huge numbers to seek the blessings of Shirdi's Sai Baba. Every year on Gokul Ashtami, Sai Mandir celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna by placing a silver idol in a silver cradle.