Published on: 3 hours ago

In a video, a Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) worker was seen slapping a hotel manager for not playing Marathi songs during a party. The clip recorded during the incident, which took place in Mumbai's Vashi area on Wednesday, initially saw the manager arguing with a woman over playing songs when the MNS activist interrupted the conversation. Subsequently, he slapped the manager while another, too, who was present at the party, can be seen slapping the manager.