Maha man dies of heart attack while making fries Published on: 3 hours ago

Solapur: A man collapsed and died of a heart attack while making fries in an eatery. The incident took place in Madha Taluk of Maharashtra's Solapur district on October 24. The deceased has been identified as Prakash Nanuram Kumar (28). The video has gone viral on social media.