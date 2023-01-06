.

Video of thief breaking into shop and dancing impromptu in MP goes viral

A video of a thief making an impromptu dance after sneaking into the shop was caught on CCTV and has gone viral on social media in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh. A Pan Masala chewing intruder after entering the shop took Gutkha and then began rhythmically shaking his leg. The burglar was also searching for any surveillance device like CCTV cameras installed in the shop. The thief was seen looking up all corners of the shop to ensure that his movements would not be caught on camera. So before leaving the place he laid his hands on laptop and other belongings. It was also learnt that the burglar damaged some CCTV cameras installed in the shop. He also tampered with the digital video recording of the CCTV camera installed outside the shop. The thief stayed inside the shop for at least three hours before decamping with the booty. Khaniyadhana police station in-charge Timesh Chhari said, "We have identified the accused. His name is Golu Yadav. A police team will be sent to arrest him."