.

Woman from Thailand is worshipped as 'Kaali Mata' in Bihar Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Gaya: Amid the Navratri and Durga puja celebrations across India, a woman from Thailand has been worshipped here as Kaali Mata after she witnessed the goddess in her dream. The woman who was a Buddhist changed her religion and adopted Hinduism. The woman, addressed by the name, 'Badi Mata' and 'Thai Mata', works for the poor families of India, Singapore, and Thailand. A huge number of devotees reached the Kali temple to seek blessings from the Badi Mata.