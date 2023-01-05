.

Ludhiana Commissionerate has come up with a novel idea to deal with the menace of Chinese string used for kite flying, commonly known as 'Chinese Manja'. To stop the use of Chinese manja Ludhiana police have roped in child artists as ‘Campaign Ambassadors’ for a campaign against the deadly string to spread awareness about the ban on Chinese manja and educate people about the harms of using the same. For the same police have shot a special video which has been uploaded on all social media channels of the Ludhiana police and it is also being shared by police personnel and common people. The first video shows a child theatre artist Hazel dressed up as a bird and reciting a poem against the deadly string. The poem was also composed by her. Hazel, dressed up in the costume of a bird, enacts an incident where a flying bird gets entangled in Chinese manja and suffers injuries. In the end, the artist says the Chinese manja had taken many lives of humans and birds and also injured many in the past. Now, the time has come for kite lovers to shun the use of Chinese manja and contribute to society in a positive way. The video also features CP Mandeep Singh Sidhu, Joint Commissioner of Police Saumya Mishra, ADCPs Sameer Verma, Suhail Qassim Mir and Tushar Gupta. All the police officials were seen taking a pledge along with the child artist against the use of Chinese manja. The use of Chinese manja is considered a crime and whoever is found flying kite with the deadly string will face an FIR under Sections 51 and 39 of the Wildlife Act. Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC will also be added to the case. These are the similar sections the police are registering against sellers of the deadly string.