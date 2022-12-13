.

Lorry driver working atop his vehicle dies due to electrocution in Ballari Published on: 39 minutes ago

In a shocking video that has surfaced on the internet, a lorry driver got electrocuted after he came in contact with a live wire. This horrific incident happened in Ballari of Karnataka. The driver who was working on top of his vehicle died on the spot near the second gate of Jindal Steel Works in Sandur taluk. The deceased driver has been identified as a resident of Megalakanive near Rampur in Molakalmuru taluk. The driver climbed on top of the lorry without noticing the wires. He came in contact with the high-tension electricity wire. The onlookers captured it on their mobile phones. The incident took place in the surroundings of Torangallu police station on Monday.