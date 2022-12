.

Lord Hanuman adorned with garlands of 1,00,008 vadas Published on: 8 hours ago

A video of Lord Hanuman adorned with garlands made of 1,00,008 vadas went viral on social media. A special puja was offered to Lord Hanuman with garlands made of 1,00,008 vadas at Namakkal Anjaneyar Temple in Tamil Nadu. In the video, the devotees were seen waiting in serpentine queues to have a darshan of the Lord.