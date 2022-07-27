.

Liquor worth Rs 2 crores crushed under road roller in AP

Andhra police crushed 62,000 bottles of illegal liquor worth two crores with a road roller in the Vijayawada Commissionerate area of the state on Tuesday. Commissioner Kantirana Tata informed that the liquor was seized in the last two years and it included foreign liquor as well. He also informed that the police have put up check posts on the state borders to curb the transportation of the illegal liquor. Meanwhile, the police have placed special vigilance squads in various places in Mylavaram, Wissannapet, and other jurisdictions of the Commissionerate.