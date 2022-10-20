.

Watch: Lion spotted in Jharkhand, sneaks into a residential area Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Bokaro: A video of a lion sneaking into the residential area of Jharkhand's Bokaro district has surfaced. The location of the incident is believed to be of Sewati valley. In the viral video, a lion can be seen approaching a vehicle. After a while, the lion turns back into the forest. The forest department is actively looking for the big cat since the video surfaced. The netizens have expressed their concern for the safety of the locals. According to the sources, a lion has earlier attacked almost a dozen of cattle in Hisim mountain of Kasmar block.