Lighting lamps, offering prayers mark Diwali fete at Golden Temple in Amritsar Published on: 1 hours ago

The devotees in Punjab are seen lighting lamps and offering prayers and taking a holy dip in the Holy Sarovar of Golden Temple on the occasion of Diwali. On this day, Guru Hargobind Sahib, the sixth Guru of Sikhs, liberated 52 states from Gwalior Fort, since then Diwali is celebrated as 'Bandi Chhod Day' by the Sikh community. The entire Golden Temple was illuminated and beautifully decorated with flowers to mark Diwali. People around the country celebrate the occasion in special ways, particularly by drawing rangolis, hosting Diwali parties at home and cooking delectable foods and sweets. Devotees say that they are very fortunate to get the opportunity to come here on the occasion of this holy festival. "We are delighted that Diwali was celebrated here," said a devotee. Meanwhile, SGPC member Bhai Manjit Singh congratulated the Sikh Sangat on Diwali and 'Bandi Chhor Divas'.