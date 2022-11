.

Leopard trying to hunt porcupine, gets a thorny response Published on: 9 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A leopard and a porcupine were spotted near the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) dam in Karnataka's Mandya district on Friday night. The leopard is seen pursuing the porcupine multiple times, but failed to even touch it. The big cat was forced to back down because of the porcupine's thorns. The porcupine managed to get away without any harm to it. The incident has been captured on CCTV.