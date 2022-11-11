.

A leopard made a surprise attack at a police station, pounced upon a dog there and dragged it away in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district on Wednesday. The shocking incident took place at the Raiwala police station. The big cat caught the dog by the neck and vanished within seconds right in front of the policemen who are present on the occasion. The incident has been captured on CCTV installed at nearby petrol pump and the video has gone viral on social media.