Maha: Leopard suffering from pneumonia dies

A leopard found by locals in a field in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra died as it was suffering from pneumonia. The big cat was so unwell that it could hardly open its eyes. Locals were seen patting the leopard's back as it stood harmlessly near them. The forest department rescued and treated the leopard but it could not survive.