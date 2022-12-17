.

Leopard strayed into pharma unit captured in Telangana's Sangareddy district

A special team of Nehru Zoo Park is seen caging a leopard, which sneaked into the Hetero Labs at Gaddapotharam in Jinnaram mandal of Sangareddy district. The leopard entered the Lab H block at 4 am and the lab was locked until the forest department officials arrived. After an 11-hour-long rescue, an anaesthetic injection was administered to the leopard and it was taken by the forest department officials.