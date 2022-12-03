.

A leopard was spotted roaming the streets of Jwala Nagar here late on Friday night. The visuals of the leopard strolling in a colony of TP Nagar were captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the locality. Local people immediately informed the police and forest department officials. The District Forest Officer on receiving information dispatched a team to nab the leopard. On spotting the leopard, some people even recorded its movement on their mobile cameras. Panic-stricken people did not even send their kids to school. Meanwhile, based on the footage, the identification of the animal is being verified. Last week also a leopard was spotted on the roads of the Sambhar area. It had entered the government houses built by Jal Nigam (Water Department). After about three hours of toiling, the forest department team was able to rescue it.