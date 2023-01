.

Leopard cubs found in sugarcane field in Ahmednagar Published on: 11 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Five leopard cubs were found in a sugarcane field in Hanmatgoan village in Rahata taluka of Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Monday morning. The cubs were found by labourers while they were harvesting sugarcane at Jejurkar's farm. Owner Somnath Jejurkar immediately informed the Forest Department officials. It is learnt that the cubs are two to four days old since they have not yet opened their eyes. The cubs will be placed in a safe box near the location where they were found, officials said. Trap cameras will also be installed in the area, they said. In another incident, two abandoned leopard cubs were reunited hours after with their mother by forest officials in West Bengal's Bagdogra, officials said on Saturday. The cubs were abandoned at Section Number 24 of Muni Tea Garden, under the Bagdogra forest range. Samiran Raj, Range Officer, Bagdogra forest range, Kurseong forest division said, "Tea garden is becoming the first choice of leopards as they get food from the area. The Bagdogra forest is famous for elephants and leopards. But another habitat of leopards is outside the forest area, in the adjacent tea gardens." He said, "We were alarmed by the tea garden management, that two leopard cubs were spotted in the adjacent tea garden. Immediately, our elephant squad teams reached Bagdogra and rescued the cubs, separated from their mother. We cordoned off the area and successfully reunited the cubs with their mother," said Samiran Raj. "We are delighted when mother and cubs are reunited because this is good for them and our department," Samiran Raj added. To a question on why the Tea Garden is the first choice of leopards, he said, "Leopards find a comfortable habitat in tea garden because it is a safer region for leopards and they also get food from the area."