Leopard carries a dead dog in Haridwar, video goes viral Published on: 2 hours ago

Visuals of a Leopard carrying its prey from a dry river in Haridwar on Wednesday night have gone viral on social media. A local captured the video where a Guldar was carrying a dead dog and seen jumping and running in the city. The video has also left the citizens worried over wild animals. In fact, the people are a bit scared to spot wild animals quite often in the city.