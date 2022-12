.

Leopard captured after straying into Pulwama village Published on: 13 hours ago

The Wildlife Department captured a leopard on Friday after it ventured into a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The leopard strayed into Arigam village where it took shelter inside a cement pipe. The department placed traps on both sides of the cement pipe and captured it after tranquillising.