Panic-stricken people began scurrying for safety when a leopard after scaling the wall of Rainforest Research Institute premises in the Teok area of Assam's Jorhat district attacked eight people on Monday afternoon. The wild beast suddenly appeared on the scene after scaling the boundary wall of the institute and then went on an attacking spree. Even people taking refuge in the four-wheelers parked on the campus of the institute were not spared by the big cat. After receiving information, forest officials rushed to the spot to tranquilise the leopard while those injured were rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for treatment. The veterinary team from Kaziranga National Park located the big cat and tranquilised it. The leopard was taken away from the area for treatment. The Assam forest department will take a final call regarding the big cat after its treatment is over.