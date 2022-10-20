.

Leopard attacks dog in Goregaon, captured on CCTV

A video of a leopard attacking a pet dog has come to the surface. The incident has been captured on CCTV. The video was said to be of Maharashtra's Goregaon. In the video, a leopard was seen walking towards a pet dog who was sleeping peacefully on the front porch of the gate of a house at night. As the dog was sleeping, the leopard grabbed the dog and dragged it out, and threw it on the road. This has spread panic among the citizens. Meanwhile, the forest department has also given some instructions to the citizens. The department said, "Leopards come to human settlements in search of food. So it has been necessary to plan some measures to prevent leopards from coming to your house. In this, an enclosed manger or cage should be prepared for domestic animals. So that they will not get prey easily. Once, they stop getting food, they would stop roaming in human habitation."