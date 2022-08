.

Published on: 4 hours ago

Mount Fagradalsfjall (Iceland) : Lava flows out of a fissure in a valley near Mount Fagradalsfjall in Iceland. Noxious gases from the volcano threaten to pollute the air of a nearby village and risk spreading to the capital Reykjavik, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office.