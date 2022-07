.

Landslides block Rishikesh-Badrinath highway Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Rudraprayag: Massive landslides caused by torrential rains have blocked the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway. The landslides occurred in Sirobgad after incessant rains lashed the area. Following the highway closure, pilgrims going on Chardham Yatra faced a lot of inconveniences. The road continues to be blocked.