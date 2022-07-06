.

Girl killed, two others injured in Shimla landslide Published on: 2 hours ago

A girl died while two others were injured after being buried under rocks during a landslide on Wednesday. The girls were sleeping on the roadside when the landslide took place near the petrol pump in front of the Dhali tunnel in Shimla's Sanjauli. The injured have been admitted to IGMC for treatment. A video of the rescue after the landslide has also surfaced. One of the girls is seen waving her hands and pleading for help while being stuck under a huge rock.