Shimla: Rains resulting in landslides created havoc at a petrol pump in Theog Bazar near Shimla on Friday. A massive rock crashed into a vehicle at a petrol pump with CCTV footage capturing the horrific incident. The massive rock crashed into the vehicle and the fuel pump damaging them beyond recognition. Fortunately, no casualties have been recorded though some customers, as well as the salesmen, were severely injured. Meanwhile, a warning has been issued by the administration, appealing to the public to stay cautious of heavy rainfall and landslides.