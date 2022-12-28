.

Lady assaults domestic help in Noida, video viral

CCTV footage of a woman assaulting a 20-year-old domestic help and taking her hostage has surfaced from a society located in Police Station Phase 3 area of Noida. The victim's father lodged a complaint against the accused who is an advocate and was identified as Shefali Kaul. Additional DCP Central Zone Saad Mian said that the police have started a probe into the matter and have also rescued the victim. In the viral CCTV footage, the accused is seen forcibly dragging the victim out from a lift. The victim said that her father had borrowed Rs. 50,000 from the accused and the accused manipulated the agreement and convinced victim's father to sign. The agreement said that till the borrowed money is not paid back, the victim will work as a helper at the accused's house for 12 hours and will be paid Rs. 13,000 per month out of which Rs. 10,000 would be deducted in order to repay the debt.