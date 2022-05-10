.

On Monday, a KSRTC bus coming from Madikeri rammed into pillar number 545 of the Namma Metro on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Road near Kengeri. The video of the incident was captured by CCTV. Four passengers were seriously injured while 25 others suffered minor injuries. Kengeri traffic police have filed a case and an investigation is in progress.