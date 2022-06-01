.

KK in his last concert before he bid the world goodbye

Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night, officials said. He was 53, and survived by wife and two sons. KK performed at a concert organized by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening. He was "feeling heavy" after reaching his hotel, and soon collapsed, officials said. He was taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.