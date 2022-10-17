.

King cobra rescue by forest employee in Jharkhand

Chandpur (Jharkhand): Amidst the increasing terror of the venomous snakes in Jharkhand, a cobra was spotted in Chandpur village of Maheshpur block of Pakur district on Monday. The frightened locals called the District Forest Divisional Officer Rajnish Kumar for help and after a one-hour-long rescue, Ashraful Sheikh, a member of the forest department caught the snake and released it in the dense forest of Potraj.