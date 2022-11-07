.

Kerala: Muslim women burn Hijab in solidarity with the anti-hijab protest in Iran Published on: 18 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A group of young Muslim women, belonging to the Free Islamic Thinkers group burnt the 'hijab' to voice their solidarity with the anti-hijab protests in Iran. The protestors burnt the Hijab near Kozhikode Town Hall. About six Muslim women participated in the solidarity protest. The protesters said that they are burning the hijabs in support of the struggle of Iranian women. This is the first time hijab has been burnt in Kerala as part of a protest.