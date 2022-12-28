.

A video of a bride hailing from Thrissur district in Kerala playing Chenda — a cylindrical percussion instrument — has been creating waves on social media nowadays. The bride was showing her skills while playing the percussion instrument. She became an instant hit among the spectators as the performance was held at Guruvayur temple in Thrissur district of Kerala. Bride's father who is also a well trained Chenda percussion instrument artiste was giving company to her.