Published on: 34 minutes ago

Rudraprayag: Though monsoons are relatively over, landslides and rock fall incidents continue to happen in mountainous regions. Something similar has been happening on the Kedarnath Highway. Commuters, however, continue to take the dangerous path risking their lives to go on with their usual daily tasks. On August 15, traffic on the highway came to a standstill after more rockfall incidents were witnessed on the stretch. Irrespective of this, some two-wheeler riders were in such a hurry that they did not wait for the highway to open and, risking their lives, kept on treading on the treacherous path.