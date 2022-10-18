.

Kedarnath chopper Crash: Rescue operation continues despite bad weather

Despite bad weather and snowfall, the NDRF, SDRF and police officials have continued the rescue operation of the helicopter crash that took place in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath on Tuesday morning. Seven people including the pilot died in the crash. Special Principal Secretary CM Abhinav Kumar has confirmed that among the dead, three passengers were from Gujarat, and the three passengers were from Tamil Nadu. Whereas, the pilot was a resident of Mumbai. At the same time, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the accident. Dense fog is said to be the cause of the accident. The helicopter took off from Kedarnath Base Camp for Narayan Koti-Guptkashi.