Tusker charges at safari vehicle in Kaziranga National Park Published on: 2 hours ago

Guwahati: The Kaziranga National Park in Assam is visited by hundreds of tourists every day. Every tourist hopes to see elephants or other animals up close. A special scene of an elephant was captured by a tourist on his mobile phone on Tuesday. The video shows the magnificent animal charging at the safari vehicle. The tourists panicked for a while but the driver managed to handle the situation well. The tourists appreciated the driver who knows all the movements of the elephants.