Published on: 4 hours ago

A veterinarian conducted a life-saving surgery on a snake in Karnataka after a rescuer knocked on his clinic doors. The snake was rescued by Somshekhar near Haliya Road in Dharwad. The animal lover took the reptile to the clinic of veterinary doctor Anil Patil who diagnosed a tumour-shaped nodule on its head. The reptile's bleeding was stopped after the vet performed tumor removing surgery, saving the snake from its certain death.